DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 19.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at $312,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

