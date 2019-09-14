DogeCash Market Cap Achieves $111,162.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $111,162.00 and approximately $1,635.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

