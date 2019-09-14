Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.45.

DOL traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$30.70 and a 1 year high of C$52.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.69.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$828.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$803.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,965.80. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.35, for a total transaction of C$580,148.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,453 shares of company stock worth $5,883,301.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

