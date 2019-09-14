Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The stock has a market cap of $425.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.28. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -58.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGICA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

