Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,238,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 3,504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 122.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 296,859 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.96.

Shares of DRQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 213,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

