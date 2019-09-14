DRP Utility (DRPU) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,681.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DRP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

