Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

