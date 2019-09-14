Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. 280,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,154. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

