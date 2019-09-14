Duluth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 408,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,264. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 135.3% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 120.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.