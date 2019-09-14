Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading Up 5.7%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.55, approximately 188,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 98,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYAI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $238,300. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

