Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 1,268,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 194,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

