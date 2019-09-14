Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp Sells 1,112 Shares of Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $70.13.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 166,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 141,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

