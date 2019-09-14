Earnest Partners LLC Buys 7,829 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,079. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.99. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

