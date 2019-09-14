East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 124,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,777. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

In related news, EVP Catherine Zhou bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,929.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 309,257 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 653,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 227,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

