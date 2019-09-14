Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML remained flat at $$26.78 on Friday. 9,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Eastern has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In related news, CEO August M. Vlak bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

