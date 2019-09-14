Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.26. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,257. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $127.97.

The company also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

