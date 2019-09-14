Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Eastman Chemical worth $63,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 1,158,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,041. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

