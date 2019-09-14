Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) PT Raised to $56.00 at BTIG Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

EIDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 223,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of -0.99. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $193,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

