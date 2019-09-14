ELA Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341,939.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $718,600.00 and approximately $341,939.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.01136133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,861,806 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.