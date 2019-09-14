Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Electra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,457,527,456 coins and its circulating supply is 28,590,370,903 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

