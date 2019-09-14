Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Emcor Group reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Emcor Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 334,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

