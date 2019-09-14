Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,736,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,330,000 after buying an additional 176,339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 617,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 372,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

EBS traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 529,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

