Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 22.4% Lower This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $3.01 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinall, BitForex and Hotbit. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00886580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Coinall, Kucoin, IDEX, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.