Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Down 6.1%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 1,105,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 495,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a PE ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 763.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,975,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 945,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.