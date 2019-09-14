Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $26,013,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enerplus by 415.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $7,530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enerplus by 2,539.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 976,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

