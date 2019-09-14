Enquest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 23 by Analysts at Barclays

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 23 ($0.30) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

ENQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Shares of LON:ENQ traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18.99 ($0.25). 3,384,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Enquest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.56 ($0.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19.

In other Enquest news, insider Helmut Langanger bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 885,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £177,013.40 ($231,299.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,642,194 shares of company stock worth $51,286,753 over the last three months.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

