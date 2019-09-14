Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.30.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.74. 623,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,580. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $591.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

