Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENTX remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.