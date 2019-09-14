EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0230 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $69,028.00 and $61.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.04443009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

