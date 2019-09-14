Environmental Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EGL)

Environmental Group (ASX:EGL) declared a final dividend on Saturday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32.

Get Environmental Group alerts:

Environmental Group Company Profile

The Environmental Group Limited engages in the design, application, and servicing of gas and vapor emission control systems, and inlet and exhaust systems for gas turbines primarily in Australia and internationally. Its products include inlet filter houses, fogging systems, silencers, guillotine dampers, bypass and HRSG exhaust stacks, heating and cooling systems, and diverter dampers; and air pollution control products, such as electrostatic precipitators, fabric filters, and gas cleaning systems.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.