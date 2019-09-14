Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,199,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,393. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

