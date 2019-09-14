Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,051 shares of company stock worth $25,094,007. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $322.63. 290,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,895. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $327.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

