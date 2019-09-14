Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $19,955.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.01151468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

