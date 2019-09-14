Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,308,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,910,000 after purchasing an additional 189,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,792,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,055,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,122,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 222,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.38. 1,633,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,468. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

