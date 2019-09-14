Everus Market Capitalization Achieves $7.67 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Everus has a market cap of $7.67 million and $2,393.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. During the last week, Everus has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,727,011 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

