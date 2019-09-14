Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in August

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 3,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AQUA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.86. 467,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

