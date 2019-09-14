EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Scott C. Johnson Sells 3,527 Shares

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

