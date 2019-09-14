Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exfo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Exfo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.11. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

