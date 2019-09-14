Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,467 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $795,343,000 after buying an additional 860,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,655,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $190,256,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,399,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.43.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.30. 760,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,214. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.