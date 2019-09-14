Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 431,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 133,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. 4,305,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,659. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $304.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

