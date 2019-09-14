Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.92.

FB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.19. 9,807,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $1,272,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $10,436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,244,072 shares of company stock worth $416,434,607. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

