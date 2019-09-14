Fantom (FTM) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $28.54 million and $4.03 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

