Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, 3,532,130 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 384% from the average session volume of 730,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.