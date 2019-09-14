Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Ian A. Hudson Sells 45,087 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.61. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,391,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 534,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,948,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

