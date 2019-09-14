Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 49,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $953.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferro by 940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 228,960 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

