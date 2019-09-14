Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We are downgrading to Neutral and lowering our price target to $3 from $20 to reflect the valuation offered and accepted by Fibrocell’s management as part of the acquisition terms. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway. Further, until closing, there is no guarantee that the acquisition will close, which could then prompt us to reassess our valuation of Fibrocell.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

FCSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Fibrocell Science has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 204,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

