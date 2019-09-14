Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $158.00 at Bank of America

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $143.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.88. 2,899,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,360. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,921 shares of company stock worth $36,086,527. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

