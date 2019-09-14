First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 262,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $3,800 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

