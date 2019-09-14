First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.78 Million

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $845.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $857.62 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $768.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $92,000.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,051. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

