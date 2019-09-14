First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,789. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

